Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,158,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $190.28 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

