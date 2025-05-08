Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.