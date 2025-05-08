U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Shares Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. 905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

U-BX Technology Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

About U-BX Technology

(Get Free Report)

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-BX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-BX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.