BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

