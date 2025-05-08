Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tellurian stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,226,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.14% of Tellurian worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

