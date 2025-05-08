AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$10.80. AGF Management shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 73,739 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.55.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 89,700 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.