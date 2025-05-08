Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after buying an additional 2,708,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,048,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

CTRE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

