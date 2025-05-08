Bokf Na Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

KEY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.