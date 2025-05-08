Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 10,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 41,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

