Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.09. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.
