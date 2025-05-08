Bokf Na Sells 1,124 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after buying an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,247,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $299.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

