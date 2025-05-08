Bokf Na Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AZEK by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AZEK by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,518,000 after purchasing an additional 257,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.