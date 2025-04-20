Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

