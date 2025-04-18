iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $114.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

