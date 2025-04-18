Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Fluent Stock Down 4.3 %
FLNT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
