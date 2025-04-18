Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Fluent Stock Down 4.3 %

FLNT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

