Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Increases By 47.9%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVAT opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
