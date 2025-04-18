Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Declines By 32.3%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 283,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Garden Stage Price Performance
GSIW opened at $0.37 on Friday. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Garden Stage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garden Stage
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.