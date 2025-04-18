Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Declines By 32.3%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 283,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GSIW opened at $0.37 on Friday. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

