Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 11,214 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of The Pennant Group worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

