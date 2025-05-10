Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,706 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 276,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,423,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,915,000 after purchasing an additional 553,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.76 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

