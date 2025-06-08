Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) EVP Sells $87,680.00 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

