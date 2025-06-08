Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.