Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Enova International Stock Up 2.6%

ENVA stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Enova International has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $745.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,352,198.95. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 430.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 91.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

