Top Social Media Stocks To Research – May 7th

Shopify, Asset Entities, Vertiv, Expedia Group, and Mondelez International are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating digital platforms for online networking, content sharing, and community engagement. These companies—such as Meta Platforms, Twitter and Snap—generate revenue mainly through advertising, subscription services and data-driven products. Investors evaluate social media stocks by tracking metrics like active user growth, ad-revenue trends and regulatory developments around privacy and content moderation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

NASDAQ:ASST traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 219,240,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,150. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. 1,221,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,766. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

