SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 671,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 638,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 444,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 404,667 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 701,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 261,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. This represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,431 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.30. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.10. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

