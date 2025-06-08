SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

