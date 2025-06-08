AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AECOM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after acquiring an additional 373,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

