Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 8,295 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 144.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE KR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $231,524.40. This trade represents a 56.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,818 shares of company stock worth $20,994,769. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

