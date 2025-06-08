Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Ranbir Singh Sells 16,377 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Ranbir Singh sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $105,304.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ranbir Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ranbir Singh sold 2,000,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $13,520,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Ranbir Singh sold 4,400 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 794,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $675,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

