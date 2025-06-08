HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A) Director Sells $106,479.60 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI.A opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $171.42 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.54.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.