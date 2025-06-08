Joo Mi Kim Sells 845 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $118,266.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,497. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $129,031.50.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46.

On Monday, April 7th, Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $19,446.48.

Qualys Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of QLYS opened at $141.86 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.