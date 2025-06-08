Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

NYSE EMR opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

