Jeffrey L. Mckibben Sells 6,294 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

