Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after buying an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.