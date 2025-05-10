Full Sail Capital LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

