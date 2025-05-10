Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 480,850 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 480,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $66,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Yum China by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

