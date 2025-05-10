Ellevest Inc. Sells 190 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.92.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

