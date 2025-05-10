Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 7th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and bioenergy. These companies focus on clean-technology solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable power generation. Investors buy green energy stocks both for potential financial returns and to support environmentally friendly energy transitions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 658,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 315,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 702,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

