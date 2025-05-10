Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 926.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

BFAM opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $561,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

