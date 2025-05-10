Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $38.88 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

