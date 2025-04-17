Wasatch Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,501,168 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,501,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,408,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

