Freedom Together Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freedom Together Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.1% of Freedom Together Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Freedom Together Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

