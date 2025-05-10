Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.