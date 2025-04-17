Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,210,863 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.42% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

SGMO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

