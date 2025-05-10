Francis Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

