Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,155 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $63,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after buying an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,884,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $31.16 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

