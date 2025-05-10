Francis Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $736.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

