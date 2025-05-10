Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

