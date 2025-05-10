1,820 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after buying an additional 289,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $248.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.14.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

