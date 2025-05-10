Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GEV opened at $398.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.