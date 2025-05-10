FORA Capital LLC Invests $672,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

